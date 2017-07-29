Iowa man guilty of vehicle assault on South Dakota officer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa man guilty of vehicle assault on South Dakota officer

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) -

A jury has convicted an Iowa man of assaulting a South Dakota police officer with his vehicle.

Thirty-seven-year-old Travis McPeek, of Sioux City, Iowa, was accused of striking Tyndall Police Officer Kelly Young with his vehicle during a traffic stop on Aug. 6, 2016, dragging him across a parking lot and driving away.

Young suffered broken ribs, cuts, bruises and an injured foot. He was out of work for a month. McPeek was arrested in Arizona two months after the incident.

The Daily Republic reports that a Bon Homme County jury on Thursday deliberated for less than 15 minutes before convicting McPeek of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

McPeek will be sentenced later. His attorney declined comment.

