Corn detasslers sprayed with crop poisons in Iowa field

Officials say several workers were sickened after being sprayed with fungicide and insecticide from a crop duster while they were detasseling corn in a central Iowa field.

The Des Moines Register reports none of the approximately two dozen workers was severely sickened Friday in the field near Collins. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Maxwell Fire Chief Tony Ness says the workers complained mostly of nausea and headaches. It took about three hours for all the affected workers to go through a decontamination trailer.

Iowa Department of Public Health toxicologist Stuart Schmitz says short-term exposure to the chemicals usually leave no long-term effects.

The agriculture department can take up to two months to complete an investigation and longer to issue a report.