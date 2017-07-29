Iowa teachers spend summer learning at 'externship' - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa teachers spend summer learning at 'externship'

WATERLOO, IA (AP) -

Iowa teachers are learning new lessons as they spend the summer working at state parks, high-tech companies, research labs and other places as part of a program organized by the governor's STEM Advisory Council.

Meghan Reynolds is the council's externship project coordinator. She tells the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that more than 60 teachers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math are participating this year.

Teachers receive a stipend and earn graduate credit if they're accepted into the program, which is in its ninth year.

The program is supported by state-appropriated funds, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources grant and investments from state business and industry leaders.

Between 40 to 50 businesses -- including manufacturing facilities, high-tech companies, research labs, accounting firms and county conservation agencies -- provide externships.

