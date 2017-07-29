John Kelly brings military bearing to White House staff

The man President Donald Trump is putting in charge of his White House staff brings a military bearing to the job.

Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly is a battle-hardened veteran of three tours in Iraq. He's leaving his job as secretary of Homeland Security to replace Reince Priebus.

Trump tweets that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."

As Homeland Security secretary, Kelly took the lead on some of Trump's most controversial policies. They include Trump's executive orders suspending the admission of refugees and temporarily barring visitors from several Muslim-majority nations.

Kelly has stood up to Congress, another facet of his history that Trump might find attractive.

In April, he challenged lawmakers critical of the aggressive approach to immigration enforcement to either change the laws or "shut up."