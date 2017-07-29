Winnebago Tribe celebrates 151st annual Homecoming Celebration

Members of tribes from across the country joined the Winnebago tribe in honoring Veterans who have served our nation.

The four-day long event is one of the largest pow wow's of the year.

It's celebrated the last weekend in July each year- and has been celebrated longer than Nebraska has been a state.

Veterans are honored with song and dance.

Hundreds of dancers participate in the Pow Wow.

Several styles of dance can be seen throughout the day honoring those who have served.

"The significance of it is that the respect and we pay to our veterans. We come from a warrior society and our society the protection of the tribe or the community so it's based on our survival" says Winnebago Tribal Council Member, Jim Snow.

The 151st annual Homecoming Celebration ends Sunday.