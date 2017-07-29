RAGBRAI riders dip their tires in Mississippi River on final day of ride

Cyclists dipped their wheels into the Mississippi River Saturday for the end of RAGBRAI.

The trek, more than 400 miles across the state,started last Sunday in Orange City and wrapped up Saturday in Lansing, Iowa.

The last day of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa -- nearly 45 miles.

The cyclists climbing a total of 3,200 feet.

Saturday starting off in the town of Waukon, then going through Waterville, Yellow River State Forest, Harper's Ferry, before ending in Lansing.