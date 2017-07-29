RAGBRAI riders dip their tires in Mississippi River on final day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

RAGBRAI riders dip their tires in Mississippi River on final day of ride

Posted:

Cyclists dipped their wheels into the Mississippi River Saturday for the end of RAGBRAI.

The trek, more than 400 miles across the state,started last Sunday in Orange City and wrapped up Saturday in Lansing, Iowa.

The last day of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa -- nearly 45 miles. 

The cyclists climbing a total of 3,200 feet.

Saturday starting off in the town of Waukon,  then going through Waterville, Yellow River State Forest, Harper's Ferry, before ending in Lansing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.