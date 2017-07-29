Siouxlanders voice concern over health care - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxlanders voice concern over health care

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

A group of those concerned about health care in our nation gathered to share experiences Saturday. 

The event was called "Our Lives are on the Line." 

The discussion featured those effected by current health care laws. 

People shared their stories with one another. 

A panel was also on hand to teach those in attendance about different topics including nursing homes and care for mentally disabled. 

Those who attended today's event were able to write letters to Congress.

