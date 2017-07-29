Quiet night ahead for most with pleasant Sunday in store

Saturday was another beautiful day to be outdoors with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 80s and the humidity staying in check.



As we go into the night most of us will stay quiet but there is a slight chance for some storms in our western cities.



Nothing should become severe and these will be scattered if they do develop.



Sunday looks pretty similar to Saturday with pleasant conditions carrying over into Monday.



We will be warming by Tuesday as we start to approach 90 degrees but the humidity will stay pretty close to what can be expected this time of year.



By Tuesday night a cold front will approach the area and give us a chance for isolated storms through Thursday.



None of these storms look severe either and this is the best chance for rain in the forecast.



Highs will cool by Thursday as we fall back toward 80 degrees and we'll stay there into next weekend.