July 29th in Sioux City weather history

Saturday was a pretty typical late July day with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies.



It was a similar case for July 29th last year with a high of 84.



Five years ago, in 2012, was a different story.



The high jumped to 95 degrees but with seasonal humidity the heat index stayed just below 100 degrees.



1992 saw a cooler situation with some spotty thunderstorms and persistent cloud cover holding the high to 73 degrees.