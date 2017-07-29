July 29th in Sioux City weather history - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

July 29th in Sioux City weather history

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Saturday was a pretty typical late July day with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies.

It was a similar case for July 29th last year with a high of 84.

Five years ago, in 2012, was a different story.

The high jumped to 95 degrees but with seasonal humidity the heat index stayed just below 100 degrees.

1992 saw a cooler situation with some spotty thunderstorms and persistent cloud cover holding the high to 73 degrees.

