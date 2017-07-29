Saints stonewall Explorers in series finale

Breland Almadova, Nate Hanson and Kes Carter each had three hits and a home run, and St. Paul clubbed 17 hits in a 13-1 win over the Explorers on Saturday.

Sioux City (32-31) got on the board first. Jayce Ray's RBI single plated Tony Campana in the third inning, and the X's had the lead.

But St. Paul (36-29) broke the game open with back-to-back three-run innings. In the fifth, the Saints did it with the longball. Almadova hit a solo home run, and Carter followed with a two-run shot.

In the sixth, a pair of Explorer errors allowed two base-runners for St. Paul. Hanson made Sioux City pay for the errors with a three-run home run that made it 6-1.

But the biggest inning was the seventh. St. Paul went 6-for-10 in the inning, and scored seven runs. The Saints started the inning with 4 straight hits, and scored three runs before X's starter Hobbs Johnson was pulled.

Then, a single, an error, two walks and a hit-by-pitch behind reliever Bubby Rossman brought in four more runs.

Johnson was on the hook for 11 runs (seven earned) on 15 hits over 6.1 innings of work.

Sioux City heads up to Sioux Falls for a doubleheader on Sunday. The X's and Canaries will square off at 1:05 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. Sioux City then returns home to start a four-game series with Winnipeg on Monday.