Stampede trample Midwest, move into MFA title game

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Stampede advanced to the Midwest Football Alliance championship game for the second-straight year with a 55-0 win over Midwest on Saturday.

The Stampede and Titans were playing for the second-straight week. Sioux City beat Midwest 39-12 last Saturday.

But the Herd had a 27-point lead by the end of the first quarter on Saturday.

Sioux City advances to the MFA championship game, where they'll face Des Moines. The Blaze upset Kansas City on Saturday, 20-19.

The Stampede and Des Moines met for the MFA Championship in 2014, with the Blaze winning. Des Moines has eliminated Sioux City from the playoffs twice in the last three seasons. The MFA Championship game is August 12 in Omaha, Neb.

