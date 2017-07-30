Greek Fest 2017 wraps up

Thousands of Siouxlanders spent the weekend celebrating Greek Fest.

The 17th annual event took place at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Sioux City.

It brought together all walks of life in one spot to celebrate Greek culture.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to try Greek foods, desserts and even shop for some Greek jewelry.

The event was great for families to enjoy and featured Greek music.

But, it's the food that always steals the spotlight at Greek Fest and keeps people coming back for more.

"We have a commercial kitchen. We have big walk in coolers. We have big freezers. they were full to the brim. A lot of our Greek owned restaurants had things stored in their freezers and refrigerators and then we had a big refrigerated truck. Those are now empty" says Christine McAvoy, Festival Volunteer

McAvoy says it will take some time to go through all their inventory to find out how much food was consumed.

Greek Fest wrapped up Sunday at three.