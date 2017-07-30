Siouxland Children enjoy 'Sloppy Science' - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland Children enjoy 'Sloppy Science'

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Children across Siouxland are having a blast- all while learning. 

The Sloppy Science Celebration at the Launch Pad museum in Sioux City drew in children from the region and gave them plenty of activities to do. 

It was all about having as much fun as possible and learning all about science. 

The event took just four months to plan. 

But, a lot of hard work went into planning the event. 

Kids get to learn the science behind things like weather, a garbage truck and tow truck's. 

The goal is to teach the children that there's a little bit of science in everything. 

"They're getting to shoot some paint balls at a billboard, they're making Diet Coke explosions. They're just doing everything under the sun. All kinds of chemical reactions, and binary codes, and it's all fun and it's very mess out here. But, the kids came prepared" says Bob Fitch, with Launch PAD Children's Museum.

KTIV's meteorologist's Ron Demers, TJ Springer and Jaret Lansford were on hand to teach children all about forecasting the weather. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.