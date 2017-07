Most of us started our Sunday with pretty seasonal values and our temperatures stayed right near average to even a little below average through the course of the day.



It was another great day to be outdoors with seasonal humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.



A slight chance of a thunderstorm in our western counties will be with us as we go through the evening hours but otherwise we're looking at a night similar to last night.



Temperatures will tick upwards a little over the next couple of days and by Tuesday we will be near 90 degrees.



This is certainly not unheard of this time of year and luckily humidity will stay pretty well in check.



A cold front starts to push in Tuesday night and gives us a chance for storms into Wednesday.



The best chance for widespread rain will be Wednesday night into Thursday.



Temperatures will dip quite a bit below average on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s and breezy north winds.



Dry conditions return on Friday and last into the weekend with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.