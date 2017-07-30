Explorers and Sioux Falls split doubleheader

The Explorers beat Sioux Falls on Sunday in game one of a doubleheader, 2-0. The Canaries won game two, 3-0.

Every run in the twin-bill was scored in the fourth inning. In game one, Tony Campana scored from third base on a balk by Canaries starting pitcher Miles Nordgren, and LeVon Washington followed with a fielder's choice that scored the Explorers' second run.

Campana was the only player with multiple hits, as both starting pitchers threw seven-inning complete games. Nordgren allowed two runs on four hits, with four strikeouts. X's starter Kramer Sneed twirled a shutout, allowing four hits with three K's.

In game two, it was the Canaries striking gold in the fourth. Chris Jacobs hit into a fielder's choice that scored Brett Marr, Burt Reynolds clubbed an RBI double, and Patrick Fiala lifted a sacrifice fly to provide the final score.

Sioux City starter Ryan Flores gave up all three runs, though Flores did only allow three hits over four innings. Marr, Jacobs, Reynolds and Ty Morrison all went 1-for-3 for Sioux Falls. Ogle was 2-for-3 for the X's.

Sioux City returns home to start a three-game series with Winnipeg on Monday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, before the X's and Goldeyes play a doubleheader on Tuesday.