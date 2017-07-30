HEALTHBEAT 4: Athletes potential for brain damage

Researchers examined brain tissue donated by 202 deceased former football players. They found the condition in 87 percent of men who played for an average of 15 years.More >>
Researchers examined brain tissue donated by 202 deceased former football players. They found the condition in 87 percent of men who played for an average of 15 years.More >>
Cigarette manufacturers could soon be forced to make their products less addictive.More >>
Cigarette manufacturers could soon be forced to make their products less addictive.More >>
Pulmonary Rehabilitation at Mercy Medical Center changes the course of those with severe chronic lung disease.More >>
Pulmonary Rehabilitation at Mercy Medical Center changes the course of those with severe chronic lung disease.More >>
"We are in peak summer season right now, people are outdoors swimming," said dermatologist at Tri-State Specialists, Raymond Kuwahara.More >>
"We are in peak summer season right now, people are outdoors swimming," said dermatologist at Tri-State Specialists, Raymond Kuwahara.More >>
Members of the Akron Public Schools board voted 5-1 Monday in favor of a proposed policy to make Narcan available in 18 district middle and high schools.More >>
Members of the Akron Public Schools board voted 5-1 Monday in favor of a proposed policy to make Narcan available in 18 district middle and high schools.More >>
Experts warn comfort food and stress eating can quickly become a bad habit.More >>
Experts warn comfort food and stress eating can quickly become a bad habit.More >>
There's no hiding from it. During one of your eye checkups, you will hear the words, "You have cataracts."More >>
There's no hiding from it. During one of your eye checkups, you will hear the words, "You have cataracts."More >>
One Siouxland center is making mental health crises a top priority.More >>
One Siouxland center is making mental health crises a top priority.More >>
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. With an event where seconds matter, knowing the signs and getting help are critical. Mercy Medical Center has spent the month of May teaching 5th graders how to detect and prevent a stroke.More >>
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. With an event where seconds matter, knowing the signs and getting help are critical. Mercy Medical Center has spent the month of May teaching 5th graders how to detect and prevent a stroke.More >>
The academy says fruit juice should be limited for children ... And for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
The academy says fruit juice should be limited for children ... And for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
Matthew and Gunnar Nelson's grandmother, Harriet Nelson, was born in Des Moines, Iowa. Matthew's wife, Kari Ahlstrom, was born in Waukon, Iowa, and went to Luther College, in Decorah, Iowa.More >>
Matthew and Gunnar Nelson's grandmother, Harriet Nelson, was born in Des Moines, Iowa. Matthew's wife, Kari Ahlstrom, was born in Waukon, Iowa, and went to Luther College, in Decorah, Iowa.More >>