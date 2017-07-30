HEALTHBEAT 4: Athletes potential for brain damage - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

HEALTHBEAT 4: Athletes potential for brain damage

By Jennifer Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
A new study published by JAMA found Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE,  in a high percentage of former football players whose brains were donated for research...including 110 of 111 national football league players.

Researchers with Boston University's CTE Center examined brain tissue donated by 202 deceased former football players.

They found the condition in 87 percent of men who played for an average of 15 years, including high-school, college, semi-professional and professional play.

86 percent of professional players diagnosed with CTE had a severe form of the condition.

Symptoms of CTE may not appear for years.

They may include memory loss, impaired judgment, impulse control problems and aggression as well as depression, anxiety, and suicidal impulses.

Some studies have linked CTE to Parkinson's and Lou Gherig's Disease

Researchers acknowledged the limitations of their study -- it was based on a brain donation program designed for those who fear they suffer from CTE.

But the article concludes that the high proportion of CTE evidence  found does suggest it may be related to "prior participation in football."

