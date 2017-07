North Sioux City Police and Sioux City Police responded to a stolen vehicle call in North Sioux City, SD Sunday night.

Sioux City Police officials say the pursuit lasted until the suspect ditched the stolen vehicle in an alleyway near Riverside Blvd. and Hornick Ave. in Sioux City.

Law enforcement searched for the suspect before calling off the search and inspecting the stolen vehicle.

Sioux City Police say witnesses describe the suspect as black, wearing a blue shirt and a hat.

Sioux City Police officials say witnesses also believe the individual was carrying a handgun.

North Sioux City Police and Sioux City Police are urging anyone that sees a man fitting this description to call with tips.

North Sioux City Police are handling the investigation.