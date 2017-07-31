Former Marine General John Kelly sworn in as White House Chief of Staff

Former Marine General John Kelly was sworn in Monday morning as White House Chief of Staff.



President Trump and former Marine General John Kelly appeared before reporters in the Oval Office and the president heaped praise on his former Homeland Security Secretary.



Mr. Trump defended his own record during brief remarks, pointing to stock market gains as proof his leadership his paying off for America.



President Trump said, "We just swore in General Kelly. He will do a spectacular job I have no doubt as Chief of Staff. What he's done in terms of homeland security is record shattering. You look at the border, you look at the tremendous results that we've had, and you look at the spirit. And with a very controversial situation there's been little controversy, which is pretty amazing by itself."



So I want to congratulate you on having done a fantastic job General and we look forward to if it's possible an even better job as Chief of Staff.



Q: How will things be different under Gen. Kelly?



President Trump said, "Well I think we've done very well, we've done very well. Lots of records, lots of records created Jon. You look at stock market's highest it's ever been. Unemployment lowest in 17 years. Companies are doing tremendously well. Business spirit is the highest it's ever been according to polls, you look at the polls, the highest it's ever been in the history of these polls. We're doing very well. We have a tremendous base. We have a tremendous group of support. The country's optimistic. And I think the General will just add to it. But the country's doing very well. Strongest stock market ever. On Friday we hit the highest in the history of the stock market. Business is very enthusiastic. And we will proceed, we will keep going. But we have a fantastic leader, Chief of Staff, he's going to do a really great job."



Trump ousted his embattled former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Friday, making the announcement on twitter as both men were on Air Force One after landing at Joint Base Andrews.