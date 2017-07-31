Boating safety courses offered across Nebraska in August - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Boating safety courses offered across Nebraska in August

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Boating safety courses are being offered all across Nebraska in August to help people learn about the laws that govern boats.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offers either a six-hour classroom course or a home-study version that finishes with a three-hour class.  Anyone born after 1985 is required to take a boater safety course before operating a boat or other watercraft. And boat operators must be at least 14 years old.

Classes will be offered at Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Kearney, Grand Island and Norfolk in August.

