Boating safety courses offered across Nebraska in August

Boating safety courses are being offered all across Nebraska in August to help people learn about the laws that govern boats.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offers either a six-hour classroom course or a home-study version that finishes with a three-hour class. Anyone born after 1985 is required to take a boater safety course before operating a boat or other watercraft. And boat operators must be at least 14 years old.

Classes will be offered at Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Kearney, Grand Island and Norfolk in August.