Boating safety courses offered across Nebraska in August

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -
Boating safety courses are being offered all across Nebraska in August to help people learn about the laws that govern boats.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offers either a six-hour classroom course or a home-study version that finishes with a three-hour class. Anyone born after 1985 is required to take a boater safety course before operating a boat or other watercraft. And boat operators must be at least 14 years old.
Classes will be offered at Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Kearney, Grand Island and Norfolk in August.