Tropical Storm Emily forms near Tampa

(CNN) -
Tropical Storm Emily made landfall Monday morning on Anna Maria Island -- just hours after it formed.
The storm is expected to track across the Florida peninsula over the next 24 hours with heavy rain, gusty winds.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the West Coast of Florida from Anclote River southward to Bonita Beach.