Tropical Storm Emily forms near Tampa

Tropical Storm Emily near coast of west-central Florida, expected to move inland across peninsula with threat of heavy rain.

Tropical Storm Emily made landfall Monday morning on Anna Maria Island -- just hours after it formed.

The storm is expected to track across the Florida peninsula over the next 24 hours with heavy rain, gusty winds.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the West Coast of Florida from Anclote River southward to Bonita Beach.