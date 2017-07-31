Tropical Storm Emily forms near Tampa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tropical Storm Emily forms near Tampa

(CNN) -

Tropical Storm Emily made landfall Monday morning on Anna Maria Island -- just hours after it formed.

The storm is expected to track across the Florida peninsula over the next 24 hours with heavy rain, gusty winds.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the West Coast of Florida from Anclote River southward to Bonita Beach. 

