Pleasant start to the workweek in store

A rather pleasant kickoff to the workweek is on tap around the region, after quite a nice closeout to the weekend. We can't rule out and isolated t-shower in Siouxland today though as a week disturbance is moving through the area. We'll continue to be influenced by an area of high pressure to our SE which will usher in a another seasonable day but temperatures will be on the rise as we step into our Tuesday as a warm front begins to approach. Highs will be climbing into the mid 80s today but top out into the upper 80s for our day tomorrow. The trailing cold front then sags itself to the south and swings in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Our rain chances will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday with widespread rain likely Wednesday night. This front will then allow the 70s to return for highs as a fairly chilly airmass works into Siouxland Thursday into the weekend. Lows will be falling towards the low to mid 50s which will make for some cool nights as well. Temperatures looks to slowly moderate back into the 80s by Sunday with another slim chance of a storm possible.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer