Wayne State College to host lunch and learn about eclipse in SSC, NE

Dr. Todd Young, Director of the Wayne State College Planetarium, will host a public Lunch and Learn session at the College Center, 1001 College Way in South Sioux City on Tuesday, August 15 from noon to 1 p.m.



Organizers said audience members are encouraged to bring their lunch with a choice of refreshments provided including coffee, ice tea or water.



South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and Wayne State College sponsor the event.



"Where Will You Be When the Dragon Eats the Sun?’’ on August 21, a total solar eclipse will pass through the middle of Nebraska.



Young will discuss various mythologies associated with solar eclipses including the Chinese mythology of a dragon dining on the Sun, the astronomy behind solar and lunar eclipses, and how to view safely the solar eclipse.



The disposable solar eclipse viewing safety shades will be available to take home.

