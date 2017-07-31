Scaramucci removed as White House communications director - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Scaramucci removed as White House communications director

Posted:
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

More shakeups in the Trump White House.

After less than two weeks in the job, Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House Communications Director.

The news came suddenly mid-afternoon, as the White House released a statement saying that Scaramucci would be departing.

In the statement, Scaramucci said he felt it was best to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly a "clean slate" to build his own team.

His short tenure was rocked last week by an interview with "The New Yorker", in which Scaramucci unleashed a profane tirade against former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Presidential Adviser Steve Bannon.

The news marks just the latest departure from the Trump White House which has been plagued by instability this summer.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus were also ousted in July alone.

Previous story:
The New York Times is reporting President Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director. 

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/31/us/politics/anthony-scaramucci-white-house.html?smid=tw-nytimes&smtyp=cur

