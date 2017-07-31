LA to host 2028 Olympic games

The Olympic Games are coming back to Los Angeles.



LA has reached a deal with the International Olympic Committee to host the 2028 Summer Games.



It came down to LA or Paris, so today's agreement paves the way for Paris to stage the games in 2024, which is expected to be formally announced later today.



One could look at the 2028 games as a second place prize but Los Angeles is getting some money to sweeten the deal.



The Olympic Committee will advance $1.8 billion to the city in recognition of the 11-year planning period and to increase youth sports programs leading up to the games.



LA has hosted the Olympic games twice before, in 1984 and 1932.