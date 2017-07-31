'National Night Out' to get to know local law enforcement

National Night Out is an event aimed to promote citizens to get involved in their community, and strengthen relationships with law enforcement.

"It's just a good night for neighbors to get out, and get to know each other, and interact in a positive light with members of law enforcement, first responders will be there" said Officer Lori Noltze.

The very first National Night Out was back in 1984, and involved 2.5 million neighbors across 23 states.

Today, that number has grown to 38 million neighbors participating in 16 thousand communities.

"We try to get the whole community represented," adds Noltze. "So there is a neighborhood network or night out at every location throughout town or several locations, that residents have a wide variety to pick from."

These locations include Riverside Lutheran Church, Grandma Moos Park, Cook Park, Siouxland Youth for Christ, Mid-City Park among others.

"We'll have lots of fun games, free food, bounce house, other games to play," says Officer Noltze. "We'll be giving out items and things like that; so it's just a good night to get out and socialize, it will be a nice night for it."

A night of fun, and a night to get to know those who put their lives on the line for you, every day.

National Night Out is hosting free events in Sioux City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug 1.

Below are a list of the locations:

Grandma Moos Park, Third and Cecelia streets

Riverside Lutheran Church, 1817 Riverside Blvd.

Cook Park, 505 Market St.

Siouxland Youth for Christ, 18th and Nebraska streets

Leif Erikson Park, 1100 31st St.

Latham Park, South Cedar Street and Orleans Avenue

St. Mark Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave.