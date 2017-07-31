More citizens than expected conserving water in Le Mars - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More citizens than expected conserving water in Le Mars

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

City officials in Le Mars, Iowa, continue to ask residents to conserve water due to the recent heatwave.  

But, there is some good news.

Le Mars Mayor Dick Kirchoff told KTIV Monday the city originally planned on 10% of the town to comply, but 13% complied.

Kirchoff said this shines well on the community, and is pleased with how citizens came together to conserve water.

Further conservation action - including whether it will turn from voluntary to mandatory- will be discussed at Monday's city council meeting.
 

