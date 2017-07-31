Warmer and a bit more humid for Tuesday

It's been a gorgeous way to start the workweek with highs in the low 80s for most of us and it was a little less humid than what we saw over the weekend.

Tonight will stay mostly quiet although we can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm in western Siouxland.

Tuesday will become just a bit warmer and a little more humid as well with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm developing.

Wednesday could give us a similar situation although our chances of storms will become much better by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as a cold front moves through the region.

This front will cool us down very nicely for Thursday as our rain chances quickly move east.

The next chance of rain arrives Saturday into Saturday night. We'll keep highs below average right on into next week.