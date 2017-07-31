A look back at a hot and dry month in Siouxland

July is wrapping up and we're going to remember 2017 as a very warm and dry month.

Sioux City is ending the month with only .84” of rain.

That makes it the 12 driest July on record for Sioux City with the driest being 1936 when only .18” fell.

The Sioux Gateway Airport saw 16 days that hit 90 degrees or warmer.

And the coolest day all month happened way back on July 1 when we went down to 51 degrees.

That was one of only two days in the entire month that made it into the 50s.