A look back at a hot and dry month in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A look back at a hot and dry month in Siouxland

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
A Look Back at July A Look Back at July
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

July is wrapping up and we're going to remember 2017 as a very warm and dry month.

Sioux City is ending the month with only .84” of rain.

That makes it the 12 driest July on record for Sioux City with the driest being 1936 when only .18” fell.

The Sioux Gateway Airport saw 16 days that hit 90 degrees or warmer.

And the coolest day all month happened way back on July 1 when we went down to 51 degrees.

That was one of only two days in the entire month that made it into the 50s.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.