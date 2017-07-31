Sioux City City Council approves Bridgeport West Industrial Park - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City City Council approves Bridgeport West Industrial Park road improvements

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City City Council doesn't normally meet on the fifth Monday of the month, but they did this week to address a single agenda item. 

Council members voted 5-0 to approve a construction contract for road improvements in Bridgeport West Industrial Park. 

Steve Harris Construction of Homer, NE will head the project for $2.16 million. 

Their bid came in $15,000 below the city engineer's estimate. 

The project includes work done at multiple intersections in the industrial park, lane-widening, roadway realignment, and a new traffic light.

"Well, I think it's important," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "There's a lot of industry down there in that area and a lot of them are making additions, even besides the pork plant and the traffic has always been a little bit difficult and it's only going to get worse so we want to speed the process up as much as we can."

The first focus is a road that would connect Seaboard Triumph Foods to Aviation Boulevard and the I-29 interchange. 

An additional lane will also be added at the southbound I-29 off-ramp at Singing Hills Boulevard. 

Construction on the project is scheduled to be completed in December 2017.

