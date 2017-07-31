Sioux City City Council approves Bridgeport West Industrial Park road improvements

Sioux City City Council doesn't normally meet on the fifth Monday of the month, but they did this week to address a single agenda item.

Council members voted 5-0 to approve a construction contract for road improvements in Bridgeport West Industrial Park.

Steve Harris Construction of Homer, NE will head the project for $2.16 million.

Their bid came in $15,000 below the city engineer's estimate.

The project includes work done at multiple intersections in the industrial park, lane-widening, roadway realignment, and a new traffic light.

"Well, I think it's important," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "There's a lot of industry down there in that area and a lot of them are making additions, even besides the pork plant and the traffic has always been a little bit difficult and it's only going to get worse so we want to speed the process up as much as we can."

The first focus is a road that would connect Seaboard Triumph Foods to Aviation Boulevard and the I-29 interchange.

An additional lane will also be added at the southbound I-29 off-ramp at Singing Hills Boulevard.

Construction on the project is scheduled to be completed in December 2017.