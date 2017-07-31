Arraignment set for Sioux City man suspected in two robberies - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Arraignment set for Sioux City man suspected in two robberies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man, that police say was involved in a pair of armed robberies in town, is set to make a court appearance next month. 

33-year-old Caleb Babb, of Sioux City, was arrested on two counts of 1st-degree robbery in connection with the hold-up of the Advance Auto Parts Store on Gordon Drive back in March, and the robbery of the Auto Zone store on Hamilton Boulevard on July 17th.

Police say Babb was arrested without incident, last week.

Babb also had an arrest warrant out of Mitchell, South Dakota for a similar armed robbery.

His preliminary hearing is set for August 7th.

