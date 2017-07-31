Suspect in convenience store robbery will be arraigned August 8th

A man, police say stole money from a Sioux City gas station, will be arraigned next week.

36-year old Jason Marlin is charged with first degree theft and second degree robbery. He is being held in Woodbury County Jail on a $20,000 bond. His arraignment is set for August 8.

Police say, on July 16th, Marlin entered a Gordon Drive Kum N Go convenience store to buy a bottle of water. When the clerk opened the register, police say Marlin lunged forward, grabbed money from the register, and ran out.