No jury trial in Norfolk, NE child abuse death case - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

No jury trial in Norfolk, NE child abuse death case

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV/NCN) -

The fate of a Norfolk, Nebraska, woman accused of killing her 4-year old daughter will now be decided by a judge, not a jury.

21-year old Carla Montoya has pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony child abuse. Her pretrial was set to begin Monday in Madison County District Court. Instead, she waived her right to a jury trial.

The trial, which has already been delayed almost a year and a half, is set for November 1st at 9:00 a.m.

Montoya told investigators she got upset and threw her daughter, Caylee, on a bed three times inside her Norfolk apartment in March of 2016. The girl later died at an Omaha hospital. Montoya faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.