No jury trial in Norfolk, NE child abuse death case

The fate of a Norfolk, Nebraska, woman accused of killing her 4-year old daughter will now be decided by a judge, not a jury.

21-year old Carla Montoya has pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony child abuse. Her pretrial was set to begin Monday in Madison County District Court. Instead, she waived her right to a jury trial.

The trial, which has already been delayed almost a year and a half, is set for November 1st at 9:00 a.m.

Montoya told investigators she got upset and threw her daughter, Caylee, on a bed three times inside her Norfolk apartment in March of 2016. The girl later died at an Omaha hospital. Montoya faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted.