Estherville, IA police warn of Publisher's Clearing House scam

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Estherville, Iowa police are warning residents about a new scam that they could fall victim to.

Investigators say had two complaints from people, who got calls from someone claiming to be with Publisher's Clearing House. The caller told them they'd won a large sum of money, or a car. But, to claim the prize, the caller said they had to send in money.

Publisher's Clearing House doesn't call, email, write or fax to request money to claim a prize.

Authorities say you should never give personal information over the phone, email or in text messages.

