Iowa State hopes from consistency from QB Park as fall camp begins

College football returned to Ames Monday, with Iowa State opening fall camp. The Cyclones are coming off a 3-9 campaign in Matt Campbell's first season as head coach. But, ISU did finish last season by winning two of their final three games.

The Cyclones aren't in pads yet. Campbell says that will come later this week.



Iowa State brings back plenty of offensive assets with starting experience - two running backs, three wideouts and two offensive linemen.



And quarterback Jacob Park, who threw for almost 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns, will be under center for his first full season.

"I just think consistency is the biggest thing for us," said Campbell. "Regardless of who's at quarterback, it's that consistency. For Jacob, Jacob's a guy that wasn't even on our campus and really, didn't even get these first two weeks of fall camp a year ago, so what he's been able to do with his craft has become a consistent football player. He understands the offense, he's now a year into it."

Iowa State's media day is Thursday. The Cyclones open the regular season on September 2 against Northern Iowa.