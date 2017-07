Fire has damaged a rural Sergeant Bluff, Iowa home.

Damage was done to the garage of the home at 2276 Allison Avenue. That's south of the Sioux Gateway Airport.

A Woodbury County deputy was the one who noticed the fire at around 8:30pm, Monday night.

No one was home at the time.

Investigators say it's too early to say how the fire started.

Firefighters from Salix and Sergeant Bluff helped to put out the fire.