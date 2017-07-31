Explorers drop opener to Winnipeg in extras

Reggie Abercrombie hit a two-run home run, and Winnipeg got two runs off Explorer miscues late as the Goldeyes beat Sioux City in 10 innings on Monday, 7-5.

The Goldeyes got on the board first. An error by newly-signed third baseman Eudor Garcia put a runner at second base, and X's starting pitcher Keith Picht served up a two-run home run to David Bergin to give Winnipeg an early lead.

Sioux City got one back in the third. A leadoff triple from Garcia set up an infield single from Daniel Jackson, on a play where the ball took a hop and caught Goldeye third baseman Wes Darvill in the mouth. Darvill left the game bloodied.

In the fifth, Tanner Vavra got hit by a pitch, and Joe Bennie singled, before Tyler Ogle hit a two-out double that scored both baserunners and gave the Explorers the lead for good. ogle had two hits on the night.

Meanwhile, Picht fared well after giving up the early home run. Picht scattered seven hits over 6.2 innings, with three strikeouts. Just one of his two runs allowed was earned.

Garcia gave the Explorers some insurance in the eighth inning, with an RBI single. Garcia was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

But Winnipeg had a rally in the ninth inning. Josh Romanksi knocked in Andrew Sohn with a single, and then Abercrombie, the American Association's all-time home run leader, clubbed a two-run home run to put the Goldeyes up 5-4.

Sioux City was able to tie it on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, but an error by Tanner Vavra, and a wild pitch by Bubby Rossman, allowed Winnipeg to regain the lead in the 10th with two runs.

The Explorers and Winnipeg continue their four-game series tomorrow with a doubleheader at Lewis and Clark Park. First pitch for game one is at 6:05 p.m. Game two is tentatively scheduled for 8:05 p.m.