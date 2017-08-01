President Donald Trump's new chief of staff has his first day on - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Donald Trump's new chief of staff has his first day on the job

Posted:
In Washington it's his first full day on the job - President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, retired General John Kelly now in charge at the White House. In Washington it's his first full day on the job - President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, retired General John Kelly now in charge at the White House.
(NBC) -

In Washington it's his first full day on the job - President Donald Trump's new chief of staff. "He will do spectacular job I have no doubt," said President Donald Trump.

Retired General John Kelly now in charge at the White House. "General Kelly has full authority to operate within the White House and all staff will report to him," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Everyone - including the president's Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner - even his daughter Ivanka, and eventually, a new communications director. 

Anthony Scaramucci pushed out, sources tell us - after a profane tirade that the white house says the president found "inappropriate." "Removing Anthony Scaramoucci I think demonstrates candidly and forcefully to everyone that the Chief of Staff means business," said Former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card

That business includes managing a response to Russia kicking out hundreds of diplomatic staff

And North Korea's long-range missile tests. Now potentially threatening the U.S. mainland. "We'll handle North Korea. We'll handle North Korea. It will be handled," said President Donald Trump

The new chief of staff's job: managing crisis. "They haven't really had to face a crisis like a Hurricane Katrina or Deepwater Horizon," said Former Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu

North Korea keeps pushing. President Trump now has a new chief to help him push back.

The White House Press Secretary says the rest of the president's senior staff plans to remain. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.