Scientists in Morocco use scorpion's venom for cancer research

Here's the understatement of the day: extracting venom from scorpions can be dangerous.



Being hit by a scorpion's tail can be fatal to humans, but the venom contains hundreds of components that can be used in cancer research.



Manual extraction can be harmful to the scorpions because of the risk of puncturing the venom gland.

Now scientists at a Moroccan university say they've developed a machine that can safely extract venom from a scorpion.

It's a small remotely controlled robot that is connected to the scorpion's tail and uses electricity to stimulate the venom glands to release venom.

Venom from four scorpions can be extracted at the same time.

Scorpion venom sells for about eight-thousand dollars a gram. Venom from rare scorpions can go for $12,000 a gram.