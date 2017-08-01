A purrr-fect home that's creating a lot of buzz

There's an unusual house listing on the market in Arizona! Some might find it a little odd... But if you're a fan of cats, it might be a purrr-fect fit!

"Oh my god."

It is the most unusual home for sale in america.

"There's more?"

"There's more, this is just the exercise room."

This 22-hundred square foot home situated on 20 acres in a remote part of Arizona is covered wall to wall...

Floor to ceiling...

With cats.

So this was her master bedroom which is all cats."

Realtor Liz Keller has listed the home for 240-thousand dollars.

"This is by far the most unusual listing I've ever had, or ever seen, or even heard about," Liz Keller with Century 21 High Country said.

Keller says the owner is shy woman who did not want to be interviewed, but she built this log cabin with her husband, and when he became terminally ill, the house became her creative outlet, a canvas for expressing her passion, or paw-sion, for felines.

"She worked on this house over a period of years, i mean it's been a ten plus year project. As you can see in the bathroom she even has a tank handle on the toilet that is a cat," Keller said.

Since going on the market a month ago, the listing has gone viral, with millions of hits online, but we are the first news crew to actually show up in person for a look.

"Every square inch of the ceiling is puzzles that she's put together and tacked to the ceiling."

"How do you feel standing there?"

"Overwhelmed."

The amazing thing is the woman only owns two cats. Wait, no, here's what's really amazing.

"I thought this place was gonna smell."

"It does not at all."

"I do have to say she had a room designated just for her cat box, and that probably made me laugh the most," Keller said.



The house has been shown a few times to prospective buyers and there's interest from cat rescues groups. But as much cat stuff as there is, Keller says it's only half of what used to be here.

"I mean you can say 'why would you list that, it must smell like cats, it's a terrible listing, I feel sorry for the realtor.' to me, I think it's a great listing, I love it."



And for the right buyer, it's purrrr-fect.



They have had a few showings, but no offers yet.