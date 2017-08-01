Chances of storms return to the forecast

After a beautiful start to the workweek, conditions will become a bit more humid for our Tuesday. A frontal boundary is on the move and out ahead of it, southerly winds will pump up warmer conditions. Temperatures will be climbing back into the upper 80s later on this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. We could see a few isolated storms developing by late in the day as well heading into the early part of the night, as moisture develops south of the front.

The boundary doesn't move through until late Wednesday which will give us a better chance of storms Wednesday afternoon through the night. A few of these could become strong so make sure you stay tuned for the latest. It's possible that we wake up to a lingering morning shower Thursday but I'm thinking a good deal of the moisture will be east of us. High pressure then begins to build in giving us sunny and pleasant conditions by Friday. It will be short lived though as another wave of moisture looks to move in Saturday. That quickly exits by Sunday and we'll see the sunshine taking back over. Dry conditions then look to prevail heading into the start of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer