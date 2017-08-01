Chances of storms return to the forecast - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Chances of storms return to the forecast

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
(KTIV) -

After a beautiful start to the workweek, conditions will become a bit more humid for our Tuesday. A frontal boundary is on the move and out ahead of it, southerly winds will pump up warmer conditions. Temperatures will be climbing back into the upper 80s later on this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. We could see a few isolated storms developing by late in the day as well heading into the early part of the night, as moisture develops south of the front.

The boundary doesn't move through until late Wednesday which will give us a better chance of storms Wednesday afternoon through the night. A few of these could become strong so make sure you stay tuned for the latest. It's possible that we wake up to a lingering morning shower Thursday but I'm thinking a good deal of the moisture will be east of us. High pressure then begins to build in giving us sunny and pleasant conditions by Friday. It will be short lived though as another wave of moisture looks to move in Saturday. That quickly exits by Sunday and we'll see the sunshine taking back over. Dry conditions then look to prevail heading into the start of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.