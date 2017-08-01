UPDATE: Tropical Storm Emily weakens to a Tropical Depression - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Emily weakens to a Tropical Depression

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Tropical Depression Emily Forecast Track Tropical Depression Emily Forecast Track
(KTIV) -

Tropical Storm Emily made landfall Monday along the Florida Gulf Coast and as she moved inland spread more gusty winds and heavy rains across Central Florida. Tropical Storm Emily weakened through Monday night as she moved eastward over land. Moisture is expected to move off the coast as the storm system begins to move off Atlantic Seaboard into the ocean. Emily is expected to keep winds near 40 mph but looks to lose her tropical characteristics and become extratropical in the coming days.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.