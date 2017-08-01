UPDATE: Tropical Storm Emily weakens to a Tropical Depression

Tropical Storm Emily made landfall Monday along the Florida Gulf Coast and as she moved inland spread more gusty winds and heavy rains across Central Florida. Tropical Storm Emily weakened through Monday night as she moved eastward over land. Moisture is expected to move off the coast as the storm system begins to move off Atlantic Seaboard into the ocean. Emily is expected to keep winds near 40 mph but looks to lose her tropical characteristics and become extratropical in the coming days.