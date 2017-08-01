Authorities respond to an accident on I-29 northbound near the I - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities respond to an accident on I-29 northbound near the IA, SD border

Posted:
Courtesy: Iowa DOT Courtesy: Iowa DOT
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

The North Sioux City police department tweeted they are on the scene of an accident on Interstate 29 northbound Tuesday morning.

It happened on the Iowa/South Dakota border. 

They are asking drivers to slow down and watch for emergency crews on the road. 

See the traffic camera here: https://hb.511ia.org/#cameras/albumView/356068?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=googleTraffic%2Ccameras

