$50K reward to 2 men who helped capture polygamous leader

Lyle Jeffs was captured in June near Yankton, South Dakota Lyle Jeffs was captured in June near Yankton, South Dakota
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -

The FBI is paying out a $50,000 reward to two men who helped authorities capture a fugitive polygamous sect leader in South Dakota last month.

The FBI said in a news release Monday that the money will go to a pair of men reported spotting Lyle Jeffs at a pawn shop, leading to his arrest the next day in a lakeside area near the South Dakota-Nebraska state.

The agency declined to give their names to protect their privacy. The FBI says the reward will be split proportionally based on their level of assistance but declined to disclose the split.

The FBI put up the $50,000 reward after Jeffs escaped from home confinement in Salt Lake City in June 2016 while awaiting trial in a food-stamp fraud case.

