SD Attorney general explains ballot questions initiated measure

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released an explanation for a proposed ballot measure that would ban out-of-state political contributions for ballot questions.

Jackley's office said Monday that the explanation has been filed with the secretary of state's office. The initiative would prohibit contributions to ballot question committees by nonresidents, out-of-state political committees and entities not filed with the secretary of state.

Backers need to submit nearly 14,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by Nov. 6 to get the measure on the ballot in November 2018.

A similar contribution cap bill failed in the Legislature earlier this year.