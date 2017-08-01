Minnesotans mark the 10th anniversary of the deadly 35W bridge c - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Minnesotans mark the 10th anniversary of the deadly 35W bridge collapse

Minnesotans are marking the 10th anniversary of the deadly Interstate 35 bridge collapse.

It was on August 1, 2007, when 13 people were killed and another 145 were injured when the 1-35 W Mississippi River bridge suddenly collapsed during rush hour.

The National Transportation Safety Board cited a design flaw along with additional weight on the bridge at the time of the collapse as the likely causes of the catastrophic failure.

Within a few days of the collapse, the Minnesota Department of Transportation planned a replacement bridge, the I-35 W Saint Anthony Falls Bridge. 

Construction of that bridge was completed 13 months later in September 2008.

