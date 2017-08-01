Artifacts stolen from SD zoo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Artifacts stolen from SD zoo

One of two stolen artifacts has been returned to the Bramble Park Zoo, in South Dakota. 

Two bone awls, or Native American tools made out of deer bone, were taken from a plexi-glass case.

Both of the artifacts were on loan from the South Dakota Archaeological Society in Rapid City through 2018.

It's estimated that the artifacts date back 600 years.

Dan Miller, Bramble Park Zoo Director said, "I just feel bad that people would take things that are, that are important to the culture of South Dakota, especially the Native American culture."

Police say the suspect who came forward with one of the missing artifacts is a juvenile.

The zoo director believes two different people are responsible.

He says he simply wants the missing artifact returned, along with an apology.

