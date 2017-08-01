Company offers employees microchip implants

A Wisconsin company is offering its employees a perk they say will take their workers into the future.



Three Square Market is offering a chance for their employees to get implanted with a microchip and they held a party for employees who are participating in the program.



The company provides technology for mini markets and kiosks.



With the chip, they'll be able to open doors, log into their computers, use the copy machine and even buy snacks in the break room.



The chip is about the size of a grain of rice and gets implanted into the hand using a syringe.



The whole implantation process takes less than a minute.



Then employees will be able to open doors and buy snacks with a wave of their hand.



Company executives insist that convenience - not being 'Big Brother' - is the motivation for the program.



The program is completely voluntary, and the company expects about 50 employees to participate.

What do you think? Convenient or too much like "Big Brother"?