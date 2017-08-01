KTIV Blood Donor Day is Friday, August 4

While law enforcers regularly put their lives on the line for us, we can help our communities, as well.

On Friday, roll up your sleeve, and give the gift of life.

LifeServe Blood Center is teaming up with Mercy Medical Center and KTIV for Blood Donor Day.

The event takes place at the Center Court at the Southern Hills Mall from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm.

It's a walk-in blood drive so no appointments are needed.



For more information call 800-287-4903.

Watch for live coverage on KTIV throughout the day starting on News 4 at Noon.