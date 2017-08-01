UPDATE: LifeServe and KTIV smash blood donor goal - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: LifeServe and KTIV smash blood donor goal

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

LifeServe and KTIV smashed our goal of 110 donors. 

129 registered donors gave blood at Friday's blood drive, helping save 447 lives.

PREVIOUS:

While law enforcers regularly put their lives on the line for us, we can help our communities, as well.

On Friday, roll up your sleeve, and give the gift of life.

LifeServe Blood Center is teaming up with Mercy Medical Center and KTIV for Blood Donor Day.

The event takes place at the Center Court at the Southern Hills Mall from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm.

It's a walk-in blood drive so no appointments are needed.

For more information call 800-287-4903. 

Watch for live coverage on KTIV throughout the day starting on News 4 at Noon.

