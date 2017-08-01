HEALTHBEAT 4: New technology for patients with heart issues

Resolute Onyx, is a new kind of stent that is benefiting those who have heart issues.

A stent, is a small mesh tube that's used to treat narrow or weak arteries, and helps restore the blood flow.

Stents have been used since the mid- 90's, and hospitals have gone through generations of stents.

This, is the latest technology of it's kind.

"So this design that they have now, is what they call 'core technology' where they have a single wire going through the entirety of the stent," said Dr. Jerome Pierson, Chief Medical Director for Mercy Medical Center. "And what this does, is it allows strength to be transmitted from the tip to the back of the stent, making it easier to deploy, going to more difficult areas, and then it maintains its strength once it's deployed to keep the artery open."

Patients with Coronary Artery Disease can benefit from the new technology, and possibly avoid surgery.

"A lot of our patients with diabetes, or high blood pressure for long periods of time; smokers, people that come in with heart attacks, or come in with chest pain," adds Dr. Pierson.

Resolute Onyx is paving the way for patients with heart issues, and paving the way for the technology of stents.

"I think it's going to build a new technology, and help develop even newer technology as far as stents are developed," says Dr. Pierson. "And the arteries we are going to be able to work on, and the patients lives we are going to be able to affect."

At this time, Mercy Medical Center is the only hospital that offers this kind of stent.